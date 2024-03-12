Belkin’s new 15W Qi2 MagSafe 2-in-1 charger drops to $64 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin Qi2 BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger for $63.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. It’s down from $80 and saves you 20% for only the second time since launching back in January. This is also the very first Amazon discount so far, too. We detail everything that’s new with the latest chargers from Belkin in our original CES launch coverage. It takes a closer look into all of the specifics, as well as some of the other Qi2 models that launched in the lineup.

Belkin’s newest 2-in-1 charger adopts Qi2 tech in order to charge your iPhone 15 at the max 15W speeds. It has a flat design that’s perfect for the nightstand or family room end table, with a secondary charging pad off to the side for leaving AirPods and any other Qi-enabled earbuds. This pad can only dish out 5W of power compared to its more capable MagSafe-compatible counterpart. Belkin wraps up the charger with an included USB-C cable and wall adapter – giving you everything you need right out of the box.

Today’s discounts are not only some of the very first Qi2 chargers on the market, but also some of the only chargers with the new tech to go on sale period since launch. There’s a whole collection of new Qi2 releases that just hit store shelves to start the year, and we round all of those up in our handy feature that explores all of the best new releases. It covers all of the flagship gear from the likes of Belkin and Anker, as well as some more affordable tech implementing the new standard.

Belkin Qi2 BoostCharge Pro featrues:

Get ultra-convenient wireless charging with our BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with Magnetic Qi2. This dual pad delivers 15W of lightning-fast cha your iPhone 15, 14, or 13, and up to 5W for your AirPods and 5W for an additional device from a USB-C port. Leveraging magnetic Qi2 technology, you can simply place your iPhone on the charging pad for a secure, aligned connection.

