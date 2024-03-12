Today’s best game deals: Princess Peach Showtime! $50 low, Yoshi’s Crafted World $40, more

Joining the ongoing Mario Day Switch game and console deals down below, we have now spotted the best price yet on Princess Peach: Showtime! pre-orders at $49.99 shipped. The folks over at Geek Alliance are back at it again, knocking $10 off Nintendo’s best big release 10 days ahead of its worldwide launch on March 22. While you’ll still find some of the pre-order freebie bonuses at the ready from Best Buy and others (details here), you’ll have to shell out the full $60 to score those. Geek Alliance is serving up the official US physical copy of the game here at the lowest price we have tracked yet. There is a likely chance it doesn’t arrive right on day one, but, again, it is the best price yet. Scope out our hands-in impressions of the game right here, go play the free demo via the eShop, and head below for more.
Mario Day 2024 game and consoles deals now live!
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Party Superstars $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo $24 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids DLC packs from $2.50
- And even more…
Update: Amazon is now offering the latest Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Red Edition for $350 with a $25 Amazon store credit attached.
- Nintendo Switch — OLED Model $350 + $25 gift card
- Nintendo Switch $300 + $25 gift card
- Nintendo Switch Lite $200 + $25 gift card
Here we go! Mario Day deals now live: Switch consoles, games, accessories, and more
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Rune Factory 3 Special $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cuphead physical $20 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise $16 (Reg. $40)
- Ubisoft Publisher eShop Sale up to 85% off
- Capcom Publisher eShop Sale up to 83% off
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
- Princess Peach Showtime! pre-order bonuses
Nintendo officially unveils Mario Day 2024 game deals
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Best Buy digital Capcom sale from $12
- Resident Evil, Street Fighter 6, more
- Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores $13 (Reg. $20)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched at Xbox
- New Xbox Best Rated Digital sale up to 75% off
- Starfield, Tony Hawk, GTA, and much more
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $50 (Reg. $70)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- Final Fantasy XVI $47.50 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 digital sale
- March PlayStation PSN sale up to 85% off
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 $40 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more
PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more
Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!