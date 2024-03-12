Today’s best game deals: Princess Peach Showtime! $50 low, Yoshi’s Crafted World $40, more

Joining the ongoing Mario Day Switch game and console deals down below, we have now spotted the best price yet on Princess Peach: Showtime! pre-orders at $49.99 shipped. The folks over at Geek Alliance are back at it again, knocking $10 off Nintendo’s best big release 10 days ahead of its worldwide launch on March 22. While you’ll still find some of the pre-order freebie bonuses at the ready from Best Buy and others (details here), you’ll have to shell out the full $60 to score those. Geek Alliance is serving up the official US physical copy of the game here at the lowest price we have tracked yet. There is a likely chance it doesn’t arrive right on day one, but, again, it is the best price yet. Scope out our hands-in impressions of the game right here, go play the free demo via the eShop, and head below for more.

