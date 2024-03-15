Today’s best iOS app deals: This War of Mine, Root Board Game, Fleeting Memory, more

Friday is here and we have one more batch of discounted iOS apps and games before we head into the weekend. Joining this morning’s App Store offers, we also have the first HomePod mini discount in months alongside discounts on Apple’s official 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro Smart Folio and ongoing offers on Apple’s new 13- and 15-inch M3 MacBook Airs. As for the apps, today’s collection showcases deals on This War of Mine, Moncage, Root Board Game, Fleeting Memory, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Moncage: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $7 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Root Board Game: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Patchwork The Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fleeting Memory: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Wings of Glory: $6 (Reg. $9)

Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Move It! $30, Mario Tennis Aces $40, much more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Raiders of the North Sea: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Roundguard: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Slay the Spire: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Viticulture: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Sagrada: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Unpacking: $9 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Carcassonne – Tiles & Tactics: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Terraforming Mars: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $2 (Reg. $3)

This War of Mine features:

In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle. The pace of This War of Mine is imposed by the day and night cycle. During the day snipers outside stop you from leaving your refuge, so you need to focus on maintaining your hideout: crafting, trading and taking care of your survivors. At night, take one of your civilians on a mission to scavenge through a set of unique locations for items that will help you stay alive.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!