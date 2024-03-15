First HomePod mini discount in months drops all five Siri smart speaker styles to $80

Best Buy is offering a rare chance to save on Apple’s HomePod mini. We haven’t seen discounts on new condition models go live in months, and in fact, the last chance to save was back over Black Friday. Now you can drop all five colors of Apple’s smart speaker down to $79.99 shipped. That’s $19 off the usual $99 going rate and an offer that comes within $1 of the previous holiday shopping discount last year.

You’ll find that familiar fabric-style design wrapped around the compact Siri, Apple Music, and Thread-ready mini speaker. The illuminated touchpad on the top provides some manual control options as well as visual Siri feedback while Apple’s U1 chip on the inside accommodates quick music handoff from iPhone. HomePod mini “features a full-range driver and dual passive radiators for deep bass and crisp high frequencies. An array of four microphones allows you to control HomePod mini with your voice from anywhere in a room, no matter the volume.” Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac.

You can also save on Apple’s latest HomePod 2, as well. The price on this higher-end speaker drops down to $275 – one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. For this discount, you could just pick up three of the HomePod mini and still walk away for less, but Apple does justify its higher-end smart speaker with newfound Matter support and built-in temperature and humidity sensors – all on top of the improved audio quality.

HomePod mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

