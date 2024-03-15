Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Move It! $30, Mario Tennis Aces $40, much more

As time winds down to capitalize on the big-time Mario Day game deals (you’ll find those below), Amazon is now offering WarioWare: Move It! on Nintendo Switch down at $30 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a solid 40% off and the lowest price we can find. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since its release back in November. As you’ll know from our hands-on impressions, the latest game in the series delivers another wacky Wario experience, loaded with hundreds of micro-games. “Chop bamboo, break out of jail, return a curtsey, and more as you master ridiculous moves” with 2-player local co-op and the up to 4-player Party Mode. Head below for the rest of Friday’s best console game deals.

