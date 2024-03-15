Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Move It! $30, Mario Tennis Aces $40, much more

As time winds down to capitalize on the big-time Mario Day game deals (you’ll find those below), Amazon is now offering WarioWare: Move It! on Nintendo Switch down at $30 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a solid 40% off and the lowest price we can find. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since its release back in November. As you’ll know from our hands-on impressions, the latest game in the series delivers another wacky Wario experience, loaded with hundreds of micro-games. “Chop bamboo, break out of jail, return a curtsey, and more as you master ridiculous moves” with 2-player local co-op and the up to 4-player Party Mode. Head below for the rest of Friday’s best console game deals.
Mario Day 2024 game and consoles deals now live!
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Princess Peach: Showtime! pre-orders $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Party Superstars $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo $24 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids DLC packs from $2.50
- And even more…
Update: Amazon is now offering the latest Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Red Edition for $350 with a $25 Amazon store credit attached.
- Nintendo Switch — OLED Model $350 + $25 gift card
- Nintendo Switch $300 + $25 gift card
- Nintendo Switch Lite $200 + $25 gift card
Here we go! Mario Day deals now live: Switch consoles, games, accessories, and more
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection $25 (Reg. $30)
- Rune Factory 3 Special $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cuphead physical $20 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise $16 (Reg. $40)
- Ubisoft Publisher eShop Sale up to 85% off
- Capcom Publisher eShop Sale up to 83% off
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
- Princess Peach Showtime! pre-order bonuses
Nintendo officially unveils Mario Day 2024 game deals
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
***$100 PlayStation Store Gift Card for $92 using code SSDQAA46
***$50 Xbox Gift Card for $45 using code SSDQAA44
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage $30 (Reg. $50)
- Remnant 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- PlayStation Essential Picks PSN sale up to 80% off
- Best Buy digital Capcom sale from $8
- Resident Evil, Street Fighter 6, more
- Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores $13 (Reg. $20)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched at Xbox
- New Xbox Best Rated Digital sale up to 75% off
- Starfield, Tony Hawk, GTA, and much more
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $50 (Reg. $70)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more
PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more
Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!