Apple’s official 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro Smart Folio lands at $75 (Reg. $99), more from $49

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro Smart Folio for $74.99 shipped. This first-party Marine Blue accessory normally sells for $99 and hasn’t budged from that price since all the way in the spring of last year. Now it’s dropping to the Amazon all-time low at $24 off. This is $4 under our previous mention from last March, too.

Wrapping your iPad Pro in one of Apple’s official cases, the Smart Folio protects both the front and back of your device. On top of doubling as a stand for watching videos or taking notes, the folding folio cover provides sleep and wake functionality to automatically turn your tablet on just by opening the folio. It also magnetically snaps to the back of your device and features a soft polyurethane material to round out the package.

Alongside the 12.9-inch model at its all-time low, we’re also tracking some other rare deals on official iPad covers from Apple, courtesy of Amazon. These aren’t quite landing at the best-ever prices, but they’re still just as uncommon as the price cut noted above.

Today’s deals arrive before the announcement of new iPads. It should really happen any day now! As we detailed over at 9to5Mac, we’re expecting to see new models debut with OLED displays on the Pro side of the lineup, with some newer flourishes landing on the rest of the collection throughout the year, too. If you don’t plan on upgrading to the newest models, then today’s deals let you accessorize your existing iPadOS setup for less.

M2 iPad Pro Smart Folio features:

The Smart Folio for iPad Pro is thin and light and offers front and back protection for your device. It automatically wakes your iPad Pro when opened and puts it to sleep when closed. You can easily fold the Smart Folio into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls. Smart Folio includes front and back cover

