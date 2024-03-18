Today’s best iOS app deals: 2112TD Tower Defense, Lock Notes Pro, Hello Tower, more

Your Monday morning collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready and waiting after the jump. Just be sure to also check out the deals we are tracking on Twelve South’s Apple Watch band TimePorter mount, these offers on Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, and Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air as well. As for the App Store software deals, highlights include titles like 2112TD Tower Defense Survival, Lock Notes Pro, Hello Tower, Delivery From the Pain, Sentinels of the Multiverse, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

iOS Universal: Doge Flyer: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: HomeBatteries for HomeKit: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: 2112TD: Tower Defense Survival: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Delivery From the Pain: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Immortal Mayor: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $7 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Hello Tower: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Moncage: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Root Board Game: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Patchwork The Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fleeting Memory: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Wings of Glory: $6 (Reg. $9)

Set 100 years in the future, battle inter-dimensional flesh spawn across the solar system and defend Earth’s colonies from complete annihilation. The pace is steady, but the stakes are high as the relentless hordes amass in an effort to overrun your mobile command center. Unlike traditional TD games, you will be relying heavily on micro-managing dynamic action-based abilities. As you progress deeper into the campaign airstrikes, charged attacks, fortification walls and the tactical drone will become increasingly vital and deploying them strategically will be paramount.

