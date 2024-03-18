Today’s best game deals: Sonic Superstars 50% off, Final Fantasy XVI $40, and more

Best Buy has now kicked off a wide-ranging Square Enix sale, but you’ll also find Sonic Superstars on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch down at $29.99. This deal is also matched on Amazon with free shipping. Regularly $60, this is a solid 50% price drop and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen this one drop to $20 in limited sale events, today’s offer is matching last year’s Black Friday deal and a notable chance to score the game at 50% off for all three platforms. For those unfamiliar, Sonic Superstars delivers a modernized and updated Sonic experience, while still maintaining that classic 2D feel of the classic original titles in the series. You can play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose, each with unique abilities, alongside the game’s 3-player local co-op and Battle modes. Head below for the rest of today’s console game deals.

