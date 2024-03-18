Today’s best game deals: Sonic Superstars 50% off, Final Fantasy XVI $40, and more

Best Buy has now kicked off a wide-ranging Square Enix sale, but you’ll also find Sonic Superstars on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch down at $29.99. This deal is also matched on Amazon with free shipping. Regularly $60, this is a solid 50% price drop and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen this one drop to $20 in limited sale events, today’s offer is matching last year’s Black Friday deal and a notable chance to score the game at 50% off for all three platforms. For those unfamiliar, Sonic Superstars delivers a modernized and updated Sonic experience, while still maintaining that classic 2D feel of the classic original titles in the series. You can play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose, each with unique abilities, alongside the game’s 3-player local co-op and Battle modes. Head below for the rest of today’s console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central $15 (Reg. $40)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Princess Peach: Showtime! pre-orders $50 (Reg. $60)
- Rune Factory 3 Special $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cuphead physical $20 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise $16 (Reg. $40)
- Ubisoft Publisher eShop Sale up to 85% off
- Capcom Publisher eShop Sale up to 83% off
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
- Princess Peach Showtime! pre-order bonuses
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Final Fantasy XVI $40 (Reg. $70)
- Lords of the Fallen $40 (Reg. $70)
- Forspoken $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $20 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage $30 (Reg. $50)
- PlayStation Essential Picks PSN sale up to 80% off
- Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores $13 (Reg. $20)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched at Xbox
- New Xbox Best Rated Digital sale up to 75% off
- Starfield, Tony Hawk, GTA, and much more
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $50 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
- Resident Evil, Street Fighter 6, more
- Also PlayStation with PS Plus sub
Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more
PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more
Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!