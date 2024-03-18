Twelve South’s TimePorter mount organizes your Apple Watch band collection at $25

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the new Twelve South TimePorter Wall Mount. If you’re like me and have too many Apple Watch bands, then this accessory is the answer to all of your problems when it comes to how to actually keep your collection organized. It drops down to $25.50 shipped from the usual $30 price tag and is only the second discount we’ve seen. It’s within $1 of the all-time low from back in December and is not only the best price since, but also the only discount of the new year.

Twelve South has a knack for providing unique improvements to Apple’s own products, and the TimePorter is certainly one of those. I love that the Apple Watch has swappable bands, but I don’t love having them just lying loosely in a drawer. That’s where this wall mount comes into play. It sticks up onto your wall and can fit six different bands to keep your collection nice and tidy. I’ve been using one for the past month or so, and on top of just being able to recommend it, I have been loving that it encourages me to actually swap out bands more frequently. Go get a closer look in our hands-on review.

If you’re feeling inspired to refresh the look of your wearable, we’re also tracking some ongoing deals on official Apple Watch Sport Bands. There are five different styles all going on sale, dropping as low as $35 from the usual $49 going rate.

Twelve South TimePorter Wall Mount features:

Keep your bands decluttered and make it easy to grab the right band for your day. No more searching through drawers or having a box with a bands on your dresser. With it’s unique design, TimePorter can accommodate all bands securely whether you have metal, silicone, or leather bands. Fits ALL SIZES AND BRANDS of Apple Watch bands using the Apple Watch connector including 38mm, 40mm, 41mm, 42mm, 44mm,45mm or 49mm sizes.

