Apple’s M1 MacBook Air drops down to $613 with this open-box deal or new at $650 in-store

Best Buy is offering Apple’s original 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at $612.99 shipped for an Open-Box Excellent model. That’s down from its original $999 price tag and saves you $382. While Best Buy very briefly offered new condition models at $649.99, they were never actually available for delivery – just at retail locations. However, you might have luck with in-store pickup in your area. Costco members also have the same chance to score one at a physical storefront at today’s discounted price, too. Today’s deal comes right after Walmart announced that it would be selling M1 MacBook Air for $699

In order to cash in today’s discount, be sure to find the Open-Box section on the right-hand panel. It’ll show you all of the different conditions, but the condition that matters most is the Open-Box Excellent one. This gives you a “Geek Squad-verified product that looks and works like new, restored to factory settings. Plus, all original parts and accessories.”

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.

