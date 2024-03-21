lululemon latest specials are live! Score your favorite items and more from $9 shipped

lululemon drops its weekly specials with loads of new items and pricing starting at $9. Prices are as marked. Inside the We Made Too Much section you can find scores on outerwear, t-shirts, pants, skirts, shoes, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the men’s License to Train Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $54 and originally sold for $78. These t-shirts are available in three color options and the material is highly breathable. The fabric also features a four-way stretch for full range of motion and it’s a great layering piece for transitional weather from spring to summer. This is a perfect option for golf outings, workouts, or running errands. Find even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out the full list of specials here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!