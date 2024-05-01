Android game and app deals: Stormhill Mystery, 3D EARTH PRO, Sonya Great Adventure, more

This afternoon’s mid-week collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play are now up for grabs and waiting down below the fold. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on Samsung’s official 15W Qi wireless charging pad, Garmin’s new nap-tracking Venu 3 smartwatch, and Google Pixel 7 Pro, but for now we are on to the apps. Highlight titles include Stormhill Mystery, Sonya The Great Adventure, 3D EARTH PRO, Death Come True, Achikaps Pro, Chess Coach Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

Android app and game deals still live:

Stormhill Mystery features:

One of my father’s stories was my favorite: “Once upon a time, there lived a merchant with his wife. The family was happy and had never known grief. However, their maid, Julianne, was jealous of the little family’s happiness and secretly dreamed of taking the place of a beloved wife. She learned of unholy powers hidden deep within the manor that could be summoned by a ritual … although there was a cost. She cursed the merchant’s wife and unleashed deadly powers. The merchant vows to devote the rest of his life to finding a way to release his beloved wife from her cursed world.”

