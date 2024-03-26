Nordstrom’s Spring Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, TravisMathew, UGG, more + free shipping

a man standing in front of a window

The Nordstrom Spring Sale takes up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score deals on Nike, UGG, Zella, TravisMathew, Barbour, SKIMS, and more. Better yet, all orders receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the TravisMathew Valiant Quarter Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down from $70 and originally sold for $140. This pullover can easily be dressed up or down and can be paired with jeans, shorts, joggers, or chino pants alike. It’s available in four color options and it has a brushed fleece interior for ultimate comfort. Plus, the material is stretch-infused, which would be perfect for your golf game. Score even more deals by heading below, and be sure to swing by our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

