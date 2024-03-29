Bellroy offers up to 41% off huge selection of tech backpacks, duffles, slings, more from $29

Bellroy, a brand well-known around here for its large collection of Apple- and tech-ready carriers, from backpacks and sling packs to accessory pouches and duffel bags. It is a brand that has regularly appeared in our roundups of the best MacBook sleeves and best belt/sling packs for your EDC, alongside feature coverage of its leather Key Case and multi-tool combo, water-resistant Tokyo Folio iPad case, and a whole lot more. After getting a chance to go hands-on with a number of the brand’s offerings, some of which I still use to this day (year’s later), I generally always have the same complaint, it is a bit too expensive. But all of that changes today as the Bellroy Amazon clearance store has now been flooded with big-time price drops on a wide-range of its travel and MacBook bags, slings, sleeves, and more starting from $29 shipped. You’re looking at up to 41% in savings, with all of the details ready and waiting right here alongside some of our top picks down below.

Bellroy tech and travel carrier deals:

While we are talking backpacks, be sure to scope out our exclusive launch price for 9to5 readers on the brand new SANDMARC Phone photography carrier. But if you're in the market for a seriously gorgeous leather backpack, do yourself a favor and check out the Harber London City Backpack as well as its luxury leather MacBook/iPad Office model – they are both amazing and some of the most beautiful bags I have ever reviewed.

Bellroy Lite Sling Bag features:

This lightweight sling has an expandable side gusset that grows as you fill it, then self-compresses when you’re carrying less. A double-ended zipper creates ultra wide access, so it’s easy to get your things in and out without rummaging. And a strong magnetic clasp on the strap makes getting it on and off a snap.

Organization includes a front zip compartment with internal slip pockets and a built-in key clip. The spacious main compartment has a raised sunglasses pouch, plus a handy slip pocket for smaller items. There’s padded paneling on the back for comfort, easy grab cord zipper pulls and an integrated bike light loop on the front.

Made from durable, water-resistant, super lightweight (2 to 3 times lighter than our usual) ripstop fabric, which is made from 100% recycled materials.

