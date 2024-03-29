Bellroy offers up to 41% off huge selection of tech backpacks, duffles, slings, more from $29

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBellroy
41% off From $29
a bag of luggage

Bellroy, a brand well-known around here for its large collection of Apple- and tech-ready carriers, from backpacks and sling packs to accessory pouches and duffel bags. It is a brand that has regularly appeared in our roundups of the best MacBook sleeves and best belt/sling packs for your EDC, alongside feature coverage of its leather Key Case and multi-tool combo, water-resistant Tokyo Folio iPad case, and a whole lot more. After getting a chance to go hands-on with a number of the brand’s offerings, some of which I still use to this day (year’s later), I generally always have the same complaint, it is a bit too expensive. But all of that changes today as the Bellroy Amazon clearance store has now been flooded with big-time price drops on a wide-range of its travel and MacBook bags, slings, sleeves, and more starting from $29 shipped. You’re looking at up to 41% in savings, with all of the details ready and waiting right here alongside some of our top picks down below. 

Bellroy tech and travel carrier deals:

While we are talking backpacks, be sure to scope out our exclusive launch price for 9to5 readers on the brand new SANDMARC Phone photography carrier. But if you’re in the market for a seriously gorgeous leather backpack, do yourself a favor and check out the Harber London City Backpack as well as its luxury leather MacBook/iPad Office model – they are both amazing and some of the most beautiful bags I have ever reviewed. 

Bellroy Lite Sling Bag features:

  • This lightweight sling has an expandable side gusset that grows as you fill it, then self-compresses when you’re carrying less. A double-ended zipper creates ultra wide access, so it’s easy to get your things in and out without rummaging. And a strong magnetic clasp on the strap makes getting it on and off a snap.
  • Organization includes a front zip compartment with internal slip pockets and a built-in key clip. The spacious main compartment has a raised sunglasses pouch, plus a handy slip pocket for smaller items. There’s padded paneling on the back for comfort, easy grab cord zipper pulls and an integrated bike light loop on the front.
  • Made from durable, water-resistant, super lightweight (2 to 3 times lighter than our usual) ripstop fabric, which is made from 100% recycled materials.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Bellroy

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Get 5 tools and more with Greenworks’ 24V brushless c...
Anker’s portable Android projector runs 5,000 apps on...
UGREEN 100W 20,000mAh USB power bank with 3-in-1 fast c...
SteelSeries’ latest Apex 9 TKL RGB HotSwap Optica...
Seagate makes the only official 2TB Xbox Series X|S exp...
Android game and app deals: Pettson’s Inventions,...
Anker’s 1,056Wh C1000 portable power station with 11 ...
Amazon Fire TV streaming device spring deals from $20:...
Load more...
Show More Comments