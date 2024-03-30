Satechi’s R1 Multi-Angle Foldable Tablet Stand in Space Gray back at $30 holiday price (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the Satechi R1 Multi-Angle Foldable Tablet Stand in Space Grey down at $29.99 shipped. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup. This model typically fetches $40 and is now a solid 25% off the going rate. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention from earlier this month and lands on par with the deal we featured just ahead of the holidays last year. Currently sitting at the full $40 on Amazon, this is also matching the lowest we have tracked there. It is compatible with devices between 4 and 13 inches in size and includes a foldable design for easy transportation. Satechi is delivering a solid aluminum construction here with rubber pads to safely and securely grip the surface of your desk or tabletop, while the hinged designed supports a wide array of viewing angles. Head below for more details.

We are big fans of the Satechi gear around here – just about all of it is among the best out there. But if you’re looking to bring costs down, check out this metal Lamicall tablet stand instead. We have featured the brand’s metal solutions for quite some time around here and you can land this one at a lower $16 Prime shipped price tag.

More of the latest from Satechi:

Satechi R1 Multi-Angle Foldable Tablet Stand features:

Never worry again about your tablet tipping over! Hands-free display holds your tablet with a solid aluminum construction and rubber pads grip to prevent any scratches or sliding…whether you are watching YouTube videos, using FaceTime or just checking your emails, the R1 stand effortlessly maneuvers between Portrait, Landscape or Flat orientation with a 270-degree mount and base hinge…portable design to easily fit in your briefcase or backpack. With its compact size, take the R1 stand with you on-the-go or simply store away when not in use.

