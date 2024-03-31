Satechi’s metal Dual Vertical MacBook, iPad, and iPhone Stand at $30 for today only (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the Satechi Dual Vertical Laptop Stand for $29.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup. Regularly $40, this one currently fetches as much directly from Satechi and is now 25% off the going rate via Best Buy. Today deal is also matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon – it is currently out of stock there – and is on par with our previous mention. Described as a “heavy-duty” aluminum construction with a Space Gray finish, this stand has all of the hallmarks of the brand’s lauded accessories. Designed to provide an organized home for MacBooks, iPads, iPhone, and other tech in order to free up space on your desktop and keeps things today, it features a pair of gear compartments that also include with rubberized grip pads “to prevent unwanted scratches on your aluminum device.” Head below for more details.

Satechi, as just about any 9to5Toys reader will know, makes some of the best tech accessories out there, including everything from its Stand and Hub for Mac mini and Mac Studio to a range of stands and chargers, but there are more affordable options. While it’s not going to deliver on the same level of quality, the OMOTON double vertical laptop stand will bring similar experience with a metal build for under $20 Prime shipped on Amazon.

Satechi Dual Vertical Laptop Stand features:

Keep your workstation tidy and every device within reach with Satechi Dual Vertical Stand for laptops and tablets. The 2-in-1 design supports your Macbook, and iPad vertically at the same time, improving your working efficiency. Compatible with MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Mini, iPhone 15 Pro/15, iPhone 14 Pro/14, iPhone 13 Pro Max/13 Pro/13/13 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max/12 Pro/12/12 Mini, Chromebooks, Dell XPS 13 9300, Microsoft Surface Pro 9/8/7, Google PixelBook Go, HP Spectre Convertible, Tablets, Google Pixel Phone, Samsung Phones, Smart Phones.

