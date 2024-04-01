Hyper’s Stash & Go MacBook Air/Pro sleeve has loads of accessory storage at $35 (Reg. $50)

The official HYPER Amazon storefront is now offering its 15/16-inch HyperShield Stash & Go Sleeve for MacBook and other similarly-sized laptops down at $34.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the 30% on-page coupon. Regularly $50, this is a straight up 30% price drop and the lowest price we can find. While the 13/14-inch model is still up at its full $45 price tag right now, the larger size featured here today is now matching the lowest price we have tracked in several months, landing within a few bucks of the lowest it has been since release last summer. A perfect option for the brand new 15-inch MacBook Air that is currently starting at new Amazon all-time low pricing, it is also a solid option for Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air that is currently $400 off (among others). Head below for more details.

The HyperShield Stash & Go is described as a “slim, protective laptop sleeve” that also includes some expanded accessory organization you don’t find on much of the more affordable options out there. Alongside the padded laptop protection, this one also features an interior organization panel, covered in straps and elastic organizers for your “cables, chargers, mice, and connectivity solutions.”

If the HyperShield Stash & Go Sleeve isn’t working for you, worry not as we have a couple of different resources to take a look at. We have rounded up a series of our favorite MacBook Air and Pro sleeves and cases to look through, from premium leather and models with built-in wireless MagSafe charging to even more budget-friendly solutions. All of the MacBook Air M3 options are here, and our 14- and 16-inch Pro picks are right here.

The HyperShield Stash & Go Sleeve features:

The HyperShield Stash & Go Sleeve is a slim, protective laptop sleeve with an interior organization panel to stash your additional tech accessories like cables, chargers, mice, and connectivity solutions. Compatible with any 15”-16” MacBook. The interior padded laptop compartment provides protection from bumps and scratches, keeping your tech safe and sound. The durable, 1200D polyester exterior provides ample protection for your MacBook against scratches, dings, and minor wear and tear.

