Best MacBook Air M3 sleeves, cases, and bags from $17: Leather, MagSafe, deals, more

It’s time to take a look at some of our favorite MacBook Air M3 sleeves and cases. Apple has now unleashed the latest-generation of its new MacBook Air, complete with its M3 chip at the ready. While the new 13- and 15-inch form-factors are the same this time around, folks upgrading or moving over to the more affordable side of Apple’s current laptop lineup might want to consider bringing a new case or sleeve into the fold to protect their precious new machine when out and about. We have had a chance to go hands-on with loads of MacBook sleeves over the years and have some suggestions on models folks should be considering for Apple’s latest. From more affordable solutions and full-grain leather sleeves and briefs, to gorgeous waxed canvas offerings and even some that provide an all-in-one desk on-the-go setup with built-in MagSafe charging, you’ll find some suggestions to consider down below. Hit the jump for a closer look at the best MacBook Air M3 cases.

Best Leather MacBook Air M3 sleeves and cases

One of our favorite accessory makers when it comes to proper leather accessories is Harber London. The brand makes some of the most gorgeous leather kit out there and, after going hands-on with its MacBook Pro sleeve, leather desk mat, and MacBook backpacks – even its leather iPhone pouches are worth a look, its gear is an easy recommendations for folks that can appreciate fine handmade craftsmanship and sumptuous leather treatments.

The brand makes a range of different sleeve and carrier options for the new 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air – all of which you’ll find on this landing page. The model we reviewed previously that combines both leather and its 100% felt wool treatment is a fantastic option, but the Slim Leather MacBook Sleeve Case is a real standout for me. Featuring a completely leather-wrapped treatment in your choice of four colorways, it is designed to “fit like a glove,” features a scratch-proof wool lining, and is handmade by craftsman in Spain, much like the rest of its gear.

The Harber London kit certainly isn’t the most affordable, but you get what you pay for here. And what you get here is an absolutely gorgeous leather sleeve you’ll be able to use for all of your future 13- and 15-inch devices for many years to come.

SANDMARC Leather MacBook sleeves with exclusive discount

Another batch of notable options when it comes to proper leather treatments comes from SANDMARC – another one of our favorite leather Apple gear accessory makers. It makes a couple different full-grain leather carriers for 13- and 15-inch MacBook Airs, including both a sleeve and more of a thin brief case-style zip bag.

A minimal MacBook sleeve designed from the finest qualities of full-grain leather offering durability and a rich patina that develops with age. Made for on-the-go commutes with easy access to insert or remove your MacBook.

The SANDMARC MacBook Sleeve, for example, comes in black and brown treatments with a somewhat unique side opening alongside an easy-charging side-access port and, if it’s anything like its other leather gear we have tested out, will develop a gorgeous patina over time.

Just remember to use our exclusive code, 9TO5TOYS, at checkout to knock 10% off your order.

Waved canvas and neoprene from WaterField

The San Francisco-based WaterField is another brand that comes to mind when it comes to safeguarding your precious MacBook with a case it deserves. This is a brand that also employs premium materials and offers up a few different options with an arguably more rugged vibe than the full-grain leather options above while still maintaining a look and feel that can take you from the streets to the boardroom and back again.

The brand makes use of shock-absorbing neoprene lining with hits of leather and mostly waxed canvas builds. Many of its options, like the Folio Laptop Sleeve that is now ready to house the MacBook Air M3, also feature additional accessory pockets for chargers and other smaller pieces of your EDC alongside a few different color options.

You can browse through all of the WaterField MacBook Air M3-ready sleeves and bags on this landing page.

MacBook Air sleeve from Journey – Charge and carry

The NEXA 4-in-1 Laptop Sleeve with Wireless Charging is certainly a standout on this list. The NEXA is marketed as the “world’s first 4-in-1” MagSafe MacBook sleeve, complete with a fold out section containing a wireless Qi-style pad to juice up your AirPods and a built-in MagSafe pad for your iPhone 12 through 15.

This one is made of a more eco-friendly vegan leather with hits of fabric detailing on the fold-over lid and is much more than just your average MacBook Air sleeve. In fact, the whole thing can sort of fold open to some degree and act as an on-the-go desk pad of sorts with built-in chargers for the rest of your Apple kit. This, in some ways, is the best part.

You can get a complete breakdown of the user experience and feature list in our hands-on review right here, and remember, you can also use code SAVE20 at checkout on the official Journey site to take 20% off your order right now on both the black and Dove Grey models.

More of the best MacBook Air M3 sleeves and cases to check out:

