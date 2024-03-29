Apple’s new 15-inch M3 MacBook Air now starting from new $1,204 Amazon all-time low

While we are still tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the 13-inch model at $999, the best Amazon price yet has now landed on Apple’s new 2024 15-inch MacBook Air with M3. Regularly $1,299 and currently sitting at $1,249 for My Best Buy members, Amazon has now dropped the price down on the Starlight model to $1,204 shipped – the rest of the colorways are now selling for $1,249 at Amazon as well. This is $95 in savings, $30 under our previous mention on this model, and the best we have tracked at Amazon since the new M3 Air arrived earlier this month. Head below for more details.

Apple has now refreshed a similar hardware design as the previous models, just with notable M3 performance gains. Dual-display support when in the lid is closed, a new triple microphone rig with Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum modes, and Wi-Fi 6E support are all at the ready here. This, of course, also joins Apple’s magnetic MagSafe charging connection, a pair of Thunderbolt ports, and the Liquid Retina Display.

But for those of you not sold on Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air release, there’s even more cash to be saved right now with clearance discounts on Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. Now $200 off the going rate, you can land one at $899 shipped with all of the details you’ll need on this offer while it’s still live waiting right here.

Apple’s 15-inch M3 MacBook Air:

The blazing-fast MacBook Air with the M3 chip is a superportable laptop that sails through work and play. Lightweight and under half an inch thin, so you can take MacBook Air anywhere you go. The powerful 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU of the Apple M3 chip keep things running smoothly. Amazing, all-day battery life so you can leave the power adapter at home. The 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display supports 1 billion colors.

