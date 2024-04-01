Save $400 on Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of memory at $1,499

If the only MacBook deals you’ll consider are on models with more than 8GB of memory, we have you covered. Best Buy now starts off the month by dropping Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air down to $1,499 shipped, complete with 1TB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM. This is $400 off the usual $1,899 price tag and matching the all-time low. It’s only the second time pricing has dropped this low, and the last time was a short-lived discount. The stock configuration is also still down to $999, an all-time low at $300 off. We offer a taste of what to expect in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today.

This may be Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Air, but it still offers many of the same features – just for less. The biggest difference is the M2 chip, but otherwise you’re still looking at a 15-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio, not to mention the same compact form-factor that comes in one of four colors. There’s 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, too.

But I hear you. You’re looking for the latest and greatest from Apple. That’s where it’s new 13-inch M3 MacBook Air comes into play, complete with a new 3nm chip, multi-display support (while in clamshell mode), and MagSafe charging. You don’t even have to pay the full $1,099 MSRP, either! Amazon has it marked down to a new all-time low of $999 as one of the first-ever price cuts.

We also put together a helpful guide to solve the dilemma of which model you should get, too. Our coverage breaks down the differences between the M2 MacBook Air and its newer M3 model. There isn’t all too much different between the generations aside from the expected performance gains. But here are the highlights:

15-inch M2 MacBook Air features:

The 15-inch MacBook Air is impossibly thin and has a stunning Liquid Retina display. Supercharged by the M2 chip—and with up to 18 hours of battery life¹—it delivers incredible performance in an ultraportable design. 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color for vibrant images and incredible detail.

