Assemble LEGO’s 1,500-piece Optimus Prime at an Amazon low of $144 before Bumblebee debuts

A new LEGO Bumblebee set is expected to launch later this summer, and ahead of time, we’re tracking a deal to get your brick-built Transformers collection started with the leader of the Autobots. Amazon has the LEGO Optimus Prime set down at $143.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the usual $180 price tag and a return to the Amazon all-time low. It’s one of the first chances to save in months and a rare chance to score this best-ever discount. You’ll get a better idea of what the new LEGO set delivers down below, though we offer a deep dive on what to expect in our announcement coverage, too.

As for what you’re getting from the LEGO and Hasbro collaboration, the Optimus Prime stacks up to 1,508 pieces and fully assembles the Transformer, complete with a series of accessories. Based on the original incarnation of the robot from back in the 1980s, this G1-style Prime features 19 different joints. So, on top of being posable in your collection, this also allows him to convert between being a truck and a bot that stands over 13 inches tall. Complete with some Energon weapons and a display plaque, now is your chance to bring home one of the more unique creations of the past few years without paying full price.

But back to Bumblebee. Everyone’s favorite convertible yellow sportscar is getting some love as a new set is launching in July. We first reported on this kit back at the beginning of March, ahead of its upcoming summer release. The set won’t be quite as big as Prime, but will deliver a 950-piece version of the Gen 1 design – meaning there will be a Volkswagen Beetle build in the same scale as his Autobot counterpart. Today’s sale is a great chance to score the first Transformer before the second Autobot hits store shelves in the coming months.

LEGO Optimus Prime features:

Enjoy quality time crafting all the details of this LEGO Optimus Prime (10302) model. Just like the much-loved original, this LEGO Optimus Prime replica switches between a robot and a truck. Relive Transformers sagas with accessories that include Autobot Matrix of Leadership, an Energon axe, Energon cube and jetpack.

