LEGO set to expand Transformers series with new 950-piece Bumblebee this summer

It looks like Transformers fans will have another chance to bring an iconic Autobot to their LEGO collections this year. Launching this summer, Bumblebee will be rolling into battle as a new 950-piece set.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

9to5Toys today is able to corroborate some of the news going around on this Sunday morning that the LEGO Group and Hasbro aren’t ready to part ways just yet. A LEGO Bumblebee will be debuting in the coming months as LEGO set number 10338.

The convertible bot will stack up to 950 pieces when he does debut on July 1 for $89.99. That lower part count and more affordable price tag makes it a smaller model to the Optimus Prime that kicked off the collaboration. That’s fitting for the two Transformers, as the new LEGO set aims to keep both of the bots in scale together.

The expected converting features will remain, too. The new LEGO Bumblebee will be able to be configured as his Decepticon-fighting self, as well as a yellow Volkswagen Beetle. We’re expecting Bumblebee to have the same Gen 1 focus as Prime, but that is subject to change – our source wasn’t able to confirm that exact inspiration for the vehicle mode.

This will be the second installment in the LEGO Icons Transformers lineup. Back in 2022, a LEGO Optimus Prime launched as set number 10302. This 1,508-piece version of the Autobots leader featured the ability to actually convert between the signature truck and robot modes that make Transformers, well, Transformers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!