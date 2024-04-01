Upgrade your PS5 with Seagate’s latest 7,300 MB/s SSD Game Drive down at $168 (Reg. $210)

Amazon is now giving folks a chance to upgrade their PlayStation 5 with the latest 2TB Seagate Game Drive NVMe SSD for PS5 at $167.70 shipped. Regularly $210 and still fetching as much via Best Buy, this is 20% or over $42 off for the lowest price we can find. Now at the best price we have tracked on Amazon in 2024, today’s deal comes within about $18 of the all-time low we saw over the holidays last year – the only time it has gone for less there. One of the closest competitors to this model out there is the latest WD_BLACK 2TB SN850P NVMe M.2 PlayStation 5 SSD, and that one is currently selling or $200 at Amazon. Head below for more details.

The latest Seagate internal PS5 Game Drive runs at 7,300MB/s and upgrades your system with an extra 2TB of storage. Officially licensed for PlayStation 5, it features the M.2 form-factor as well as the custom heatsink required to meet Sony’s standards and to slide directly into the SSD slot on your console. You can download, store, and play games directly from its onboard storage so you won’t need to shuffle the titles back and forth from the stock storage just to get them running.

Seagate Game Drive NVMe SSD for PS5 features:

Built with matching firmware to seamlessly work with all models of PS5. Custom heatsink helps minimize thermal throttling and maintain peak performance for longer periods of time. All your PS5 and PS4 games operate directly from the M.2 SSD. Up to 7300/6000MB/s read/write speeds harnesses the full power of PCIe Gen4. Enjoy peace of mind with our industry leading 5-year warranty.

