FREE April PlayStation Plus Games: Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends, Skul, more

Sony has dished up the details on the upcoming PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for April. You can also still save $50 on the PlayStation Spider-Man 2 console bundles with deals starting from $400, folks already set with a console and have a PS Plus membership are about to get three more freebie titles starting next week.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for April

As is always the case, with the announcements of next month’s free games, the clock has begun ticking on the March titles – F1 23, Destiny 2: Witch Queen, Sifu, and more. You have until Monday, April 1 to claim them and, like every batch of PS Plus freebies, you can keep them for as long as your membership is active.

Let’s take a look at the next batch games – they will all go free starting on April 2, 2024:

Next month’s batch of freebies will also come along with some bonus Overwatch 2 goodies exclusive to PS Plus members in the form of the Overwatch 2 Mega Bundle: Legendary Beekeeper Sigma, Legendary Art Deco Symmetra, seven Epic Skins, and five Battle Pass Tier Skips.

