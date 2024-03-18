Sony’s new PS5 Pro reportedly launching this holiday, 3x faster speeds, better ray tracing, more

After alleged internal specs on an upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro hit the interwebs late last year, a new report is putting more fuel under the fire of what is starting to feel like an all but imminent reveal of the upgraded PS5 Pro. It appears a technical overview document from Sony has surfaced, detailing what to expect from PS5 Pro ahead of what some are suggesting a holiday 2024 launch window. Hit the jump for all of the details on the what might very well be early details on PlayStation 5 Pro and its graphical prowess.

According to reports, the new leaked document comes by way of Moore’s Law is Dead, a YouTuber that claims to have received or has in some way got their hands on some kind of technical document by way of Sony’s developer portal – it also refers to the machine with codename Trinity like last year’s leak. The details in the document have been corroborated by Insider Gaming, who have since said the details in the technical document are indeed accurate, adding the PS5 Pro will release later this year ahead of the holidays.

If this document is the real thing, gamers can expect a significantly upgrade GPU capable of 3x speeds by comparison to the current-generation PS5. The document says codename Trinity is capable of 67 teraflops of 16-bit floating point calculations – according to reports, this is a 45% increase over the current-gen 10.28-teraflop machine. But, as some have pointed out, this number might be deceiving based on AMD’s RDNA architecture and that it might very well be more like 17 teraflops on the newer machine.

The PS5 Pro is also apparently launching with a detachable disc drive.

The folks at Insider Gaming, who also claim to have knowledge on the PS5 Pro specs, have recently added that the new machine will be using something closer to an AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT with at least 3x better ray tracing alongside a roughly 28% increase in system memory. While the CPU will apparently be on par with the current-generation console, a new “High CPU Frequency Mode” is said to be capable of producing overclocked speeds at up to 3.85GHz.

Clearly nothing has been confirmed yet, but reports also suggest PS5 Pro devkits have been making the rounds at first-party Sony Studios since the fall of last year with third-party development houses receiving units starting in January 2024. And with a reported launch target of this holiday, an official reveal is likely inbound no later than, perhaps, the big PlayStation summer showcases.

