VEVOR’s level 2 EV charging station with adaptable 40A output hits $275 Amazon low

Update: Amazon has dropped the price further to $275 shipped.

Amazon is offering the VEVOR Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charging Station for $279.89 shipped. Normally going for $430, this device has only seen two previous discounts since its release in December. It kept at its first discounted rate of $358 through the end of 2023, dropping slightly further to $341 once the new year began and falling once more to its short-lived $275 low through a third-party retailer. Today’s deal comes in as a 35% markdown off the going rate, landing at the Amazon all-time low and the overall 2nd-lowest price we have tracked.

Designed to adapt to your home’s circuit power, this home charging station is able to identify and alter its output based on whether your home’s circuit can withstand its max charging power, providing an adjustable range of 0 to 40A. You can monitor, schedule, and adjust the power levels through the companion app, or keep an eye on its three LED indicator lights (green for standby, yellow for charging, and red for when something goes wrong). Its SAE-J1772 connector ensures universal compatibility with all EVs on the market, including Teslas, and its weather-proof IP66-rated enclosure allows it to be installed indoors or outdoors without concern. Head below for more.

If you have a Tesla vehicle, be sure to also check out our past coverage of the rare and ongoing deal for the Tesla Wall Connector Level 2 EV Charger. It employs a customizable output up to 48A of power that can be adjusted during either indoor or outdoor installation. It comes compatible with all Tesla models and when set at its maximum amperage, you’ll get up to 44 miles of travel range per hour of charging. You’ll also find an equally rare ongoing discount for the Juicebox 48A Level 2 Hardwired EV Charger as well. Or head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals for more EV chargers, EV alternatives like e-bikes and e-scooters, power stations, electric tools, and more.

VEVOR Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charging Station features:

Intelligent Recognition Function: Our EV charging station level 2 can intelligently identify the user’s home circuit. If the circuit can not withstand the charging power, it will automatically switch to the appropriate power charging. You won’t have anything to worry about! Adjustment Unit: 1A, adjustment Range: 0-40A.

TPE That Does More: Our charging cable is made of high-quality TPE, which is flexible even at -22℉/-30℃. The extra-long charging cable reaches as far as 22 feet, meeting all your needs. Besides, the enclosure features PC+ABS material, with an IP66 protection level to withstand harsh weather conditions. No matter where you are, you will be ready for anything!

Your Security Comes First: Your security is our primary concern! That is why this smart EV charger is ETL-certified and energy star certified. It is equipped with various protection features to keep users and equipment secure. Features include over voltage / under voltage / over charge / over current / emergency stop protection / lightning protection.

Real-Time Monitoring: Get ready to work smarter without experiencing a headache! This home vehicle charging station has a built-in intelligent App, which can directly monitor the charging status and power consumption, ensuring that you won’t miss a thing. Features 3-LED indicator lights, standby – green on, charging – yellow blinking, alarm – red on.

Everything You Need: We provide you with complete accessories to make installation effortless, including 2 x RFID cards(M1 card), 6 x M8*60 expansion screws, 1 x charging cable hook, 1 x wall hanging fixed plate, and 1 x certificate of conformity. The electric car charger is compatible with most electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles that comply with the J1772 standard. Get ready to charge up and hit the road again!

