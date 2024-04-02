Amazon is offering up to 65% off outerwear from Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, more from $16

Amazon is currently offering up to 65% off outerwear from Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, Cole Haan, and more. Prices are as marked. A standout from this sale is the Tommy Hilfiger Softshell Hoody Jacket that’s currently marked down to $28 shipped and originally sold for $80. This jacket is great for spring weather due to its water-resistant shell and it has a hood as well. This style is available in eight color options and has two zippered pockets to store essentials. It also has a microfleece interior to help keep you warm too. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

