Amazon is offering up to 65% off outerwear from Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, more from $16

Amazon is currently offering up to 65% off outerwear from Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, Cole Haan, and more. Prices are as marked. A standout from this sale is the Tommy Hilfiger Softshell Hoody Jacket that’s currently marked down to $28 shipped and originally sold for $80. This jacket is great for spring weather due to its water-resistant shell and it has a hood as well. This style is available in eight color options and has two zippered pockets to store essentials. It also has a microfleece interior to help keep you warm too. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Levi’s Ma-1 Flight Bomber Jacket $69 (Orig. $100)
- Tommy Hilfiger Softshell Hoody Jacket $28 (Orig. $80)
- Cole Haan Barn Jacket $71 (Orig. $250)
- Cole Haan Quilted Puffer Vest $53 (Orig. $129)
- Levi’s Quilted Utility Bomber Jacket $45 (Orig. $57)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Levi’s Vegan Leather Quilted Shorty Puffer $75 (Orig. $128)
- DKNY Bib-Front Long Puffer Jacket $53 (Orig. $90)
- Cole Haan Wool Double Face Coat $156 (Orig. $325)
- Cole Haan Maxi Wrap Coat $150 (Orig. $500)
- Levi’s Cotton Lightweight Jacket $62 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
