FREE money time! $125 in adidas credit for $100, Xbox/Nintendo gift card deals, more

Today only, as part of its daily deals, Newegg is now serving up a sweet deal on adidas gift cards. You can now land a $100 adidas gift card with a bonus $25 adidas credit thrown in for $100. It ships free via email. Once again, this is like trading $100 in adidas money for $125 to spend at the popular apparel brand’s site. If you plan on scoring some new gear from the brand at all over the next few months, perhaps even considering buying some as a gift, you might as well as score the extra $25 in credit while you’re at it. Leveraging one of these gift card promotions with one of the many sitewide sale events we feature from the brand in our fashion deal hub is easily one of the best ways to save on adidas gear. Head below for more.

More gift card deals:

$60 Xbox Gift Card $54 with code ULDRA94 at checkout

$50 Nintendo eShop Gift Card $45 with code ULDRA95 at checkout

$25 to $50 Fandango gift cards from $22.50

And even more…

Speaking of fashion deals, be sure to swing by our curated hub for all of the best sale events as they go live. Some highlights include the latest discounts from Backcountry, lululemon, Nike, and much more. Browse through everything right here and be sure to check back each day of the week for more.

adidas gift card promotion details:

Adidas $25 Promotional Card (Email Delivery) Promotion Only – Expires on July 31, 2024

A maximum of 5 gift cards may be redeemed on 1 order

Not available for International use

Not redeemable at miteam.com, yeezysupply.com, TaylorMade, y-3, Reebok or Rockport

May be redeemed for merchandise on adidas.com and in adidas Sport Performance, adidas Originals, and adidas Outlet stores in the United States

“Send as Gift” Function Available Upon Receive of the Gift Card. Customizable Name and Personal Message

Print Card or Store to Google Pay / Apple Wallet

