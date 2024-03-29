Nike’s Spring Sale is live! Score up to 50% off best-selling Dri-FIT styles, Air Max, more

Ali Smith -
FashionNike
50% off from $12

The Nike Spring Sale is currently offering up to 50% off sneakers, running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. NikePlus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Air Max 1 Sneakers that are currently marked down to $112 and originally sold for $140. These sneakers are available in eight color options and have a unique design to help you perform your best. This style has a waffle base with flex grooves that help to provide traction that’s flexible and durable. It also has a cushioned insole and highly breathable fabric as well. Score even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today. Plus, we covered the Nike Jordan Spring Sale here too.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nike

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Renogy’s Phoenix Elite power station with 9 ports and...
SanDisk’s 512GB Ultra microSD card just hit a new...
F-Zero Maximum Velocity races onto the Game Boy Advance...
UGREEN PowerRoam 2200 portable power station returns to...
lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section is loaded wi...
Amazon all-time low hits ESR’s new 15W Qi2 3-in-1...
Backbone One USB-C iPhone 15/Android controller hits be...
Nanoleaf app/touch-controlled smart light panels up to ...
Load more...
Show More Comments