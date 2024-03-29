lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section is loaded with new specials from $9 shipped

lululemon is currently offering new specials in its We Made Too Much section with pricing starting at just $9. Prices are as marked. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Fast and Free Lined 6-inch Shorts that are currently marked down to $39 and originally sold for $88. It’s available in twelve color options and was designed for running with a built-in liner and a waist-band that stays put. The material features a sweat-wicking 3D-shaped pouch for breathable support as you move. Better yet, it has a zippered pocket to store a key or card. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks from lululemon, and you will want to swing by our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

