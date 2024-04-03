Amazon Philips toothbrush sale with up to $80 off: Sonicare One from $25, and more

Amazon has now launched a new Philips Sonicare oral care sale, filled with notable deals on its popular electric toothbrush models. One standout, and the most affordable of the bunch, has the Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush in various colorways starting from $24.96. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is nearly 20% off and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen select colorways, mainly the coral option, go for less in the past, most options are now at the best price of the year. Delivering one of the more modern and attractive minimalist designs in the product category, if you ask me, this is an affordable way to upgrade your electric toothbrush and still land one from a well-known brand. Pairing regular brush motions with bristle micro-vibrations, it features the ever-important 2-minute timer separated in 30-second intervals to help hit each quadrant of your mouth alongside a matching travel case. Head below for more.

Philips Sonicare toothbrush deals:

Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush features:

Includes: One (1) Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush and matching brush head; +2 additional matching brush heads; 1 travel case; 1 AAA Battery

Designed with you in mind, Philips One is a big step up from manual brushing

Micro vibrations and tapered bristles made of soft nylon gently polish teeth for a brighter smile

Take your manual brushing experience to the next level by pairing regular brush motions with bristle micro-vibrations

2 Minute Timer with 30 second notifications; 3 month battery life

Dentists recommend replacing brush heads every 3 months. Increased brushing VALUE as this bundle comes with 3 total brush heads

