J.Crew Factory Flash Sale is live! Score an extra 50% off sitewide + free shipping

Ali Smith -
FashionJ.Crew Factory
50% off from $15
a man wearing a blue shirt

Today only, J.Crew Factory is currently offering 50% off sitewide, including new spring arrivals. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 50% off clearance with promo code SALE50 at checkout. Better yet, receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Performance Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $70. This polo features a moisture-wicking fabric that also has UV protection as well. It’s a great option for everyday wear as well as a golf outing due to its stretch-infused design. This style features 12 color and pattern options and pairs nicely with shorts, chino pants, or jeans alike. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew Factory below, and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
