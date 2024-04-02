Today’s watch deals from $54: Citizen Auto Fugu Diver, Star Wars, G-SHOCK, TAG, Omega, more

With a new week, we have a new batch of discounted timepieces courtesy of Amazon and more. Joining a series of fresh new price drops on Citizen models as part of Amazon’s latest Climate Pledge Friendly Watch sale and the brand’s Eco-Drive movement, there are loads of new deals on tap via this landing page. But we are also tracking plenty of deals on G-SHOCK models as well as thousands in savings on some brilliant high-end Omega pieces alongside the lauded glass box Carrera from TAG HEUER. You’ll find all of top picks in watches waiting for you down below.

Today’s best Citizen watch deals:

G-SHOCK price drops:

Today’s best luxury watch deals:

***Note: The deals below come by way of JomaShop with 30-day return windows, and you can learn about its warranty policies right here (all watches are under warranty unless otherwise stated).

Citizen Promaster Dive Automatic features:

An iconic classic is reimagined in the polished style of the new Promaster Dive Automatic men’s watch by Citizen. Going deeper into the history of the original version of this diving watch, it was used by the Italian Navy and released in 1989 for the new generation of dive watch enthusiasts. A design element that stands out is the distinctive, serrated bezel design that was inspired by a fugu, the Japanese name for pufferfish. Featuring a 3-piece, 44mm case, sapphire crystal and a silver-tone stainless steel case and bracelet, the green rotating bezel with an easy-grip aluminum ring surrounds the green dial and luminous hands and markers, while the case back features an engraving of a fugu or pufferfish.

