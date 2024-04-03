LEGO Avatar sets see clearance discounts: Tree of Souls $68 (Reg. $150), more from $22

Amazon continues to clear out LEGO Avatar sets – the James Cameron sci-fi ones, that is. Both the original wave and the sequel sets based on Way of the Water are going on sale and delivering some of the best discounts ever. The perfect embodiment of just how good the deals are is the Toruk Makto and Tree of Souls kit, which is marked down to $67.99 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $150, with today’s offer amounting to 55% in savings. It’s an extra $32 under our previous mention and a new all-time low.

As something of the wave’s flagship set, this creation stacks up to 1,212 pieces and assembles two different main builds. There’s firstly the Toruk dragon, which stands over 9 inches tall and with an over 15-inch wingspan as well as a vibrant red and orange color scheme. The even more eye-catching part of the build has to be the Tree of Souls, which features some translucent bricks to really elevate the rest of the Pandoran scenery included in the kit. Before we dive into the other LEGO Avatar kits on sale today, be sure to learn more about the wave in our launch coverage.

Other LEGO Avatar sets on sale:

The LEGO Avatar Way of the Water sets continue the vibes from the wave of kits above, just with more of a coastal theming. There are five builds from this theme, including some ocean-dwelling creatures and some underwater vehicles. Even though these creations were just launched at the start of 2023, the entire LEGO Avatar theme was retired to close out last year. The deals below will also be some of the final chances to save before stock runs out for good.

Way of the Water sets:

Today’s deal comes just after seeing a collection of new LEGO sets hit store shelves. There’s a pair of massive models headlining the collection of all-new builds, including LEGO Dungeons and Dragons set and the new Batman mosaic.

LEGO Toruk Makto and Tree of Souls

The set includes Jake Sully, Neytiri, Mo’at and Tsu’Tey Na’vi minifigures, a posable Toruk figure with foil wings, Direhorse figure and a buildable Tree of Souls, plus 3 environment builds with glow-in-the-dark elements. Impactful Avatar story Expand a child’s passion for the movie with a toy set featuring an iconic location that lets kids replay known scenes or create new ideas independently or as part of a great family moment.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!