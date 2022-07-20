LEGO officially reveals full Avatar lineup with four new sets from Pandora

Ahead of SDCC next week, the LEGO Group today is showing a series of new sets to expand its lineup of builds from the world of Pandora and Avatar. After seeing the original kit revealed at LEGO CON 2022, four new creations are hitting the lineup today packed with new creatures, vehicles, and characters from the franchise.

LEGO Avatar lineup expands with four new kits

After 9to5Toys originally broke the story on the the first LEGO Avatar set back in June, we’re now getting a look at the other builds in the lineup. Joining the flagship Toruk Makto and the Tree of Souls set, we’re now getting a first look at three additional play-scale sets and a new pair of BrickHeadz.

All based around the first installment in the Avatar franchise, the new LEGO wave includes four different sets at various price points starting at $45. There are various scenes from across Pandora recreated in brick-built form, as well as iconic robots, vehicles, and wildlife from the planet. One of the more exciting aspects of the series are all of the new minifigures. On top of just delivering the Na’vi themselves, we’re getting some new recreations of the human characters from the film which all have unique prints, and even dual-molded legs in some cases.

On top of play-scale sets, the LEGO Group is also releasing a pair of BrickHeadz figures in the lineup. This $20 build takes on the usual approach we’ve seen in the past and delivers two figures with 246 combined pieces. Unique to this set is that both of the included builds are protagonist Jake Sully, one of which is his human form complete with a wheelchair. Then there’s the more vibrant and exciting recreation of his Avatar, which is completed with some new prints to pull off the Na’vi look.

That brings the overall LEGO Avatar wave up to five sets in total. Here’s the full breakdown on what to expect when all of the builds arrive on October 1.

Toruk Makto & Tree of Souls: $149.99 | 1,212 pieces

| 1,212 pieces Floating Mountains: Site 26 & RDA Samson: $99.99 | 887 pieces

| 887 pieces Jake & Neytiri’s First Banshee Flight: $59.99 | 572 pieces

| 572 pieces Neytiri & Thanator vs. AMP Suit Quaritch: $44.99 | 560 pieces

| 560 pieces Jake Sully & his Avatar: $19.99 | 246 pieces

Today’s news also comes after 9to5Toys can confirm that a second wave of creations inspired by Pandora will be dropping in 2023. With the sequel to Avatar coming out later this year, it seems like the LEGO Group is planning to supplement the current wave of kits based around the original with a new wave themed around the new installment in the franchise. Just how many builds is still unknown for now, though we should likely begin hearing more in the next few months as the LEGO 2023 lineup comes into view.

