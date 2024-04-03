Ninja’s 12-in-1 double countertop oven with built-in air frying now down at $250 ($80 off)

After seeing a solid price drop this morning on its latest Pod & Grounds coffee maker, Amazon is now offering the Ninja DCT401 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor in stainless steel for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $330, you’re looking at a solid $80 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This model launched last year and is now matching the lowest we have tracked outside of a brief Black Friday deal at $200. It also comes in at $100 under the very similar model with the included thermometer – get more details on that one in our hands-on review. It delivers what’s known as a Flex door setup that essentially provides two separate ovens in one – “access just the top for quick meals and snacks, or open the full door so you can cook two meals, two ways on the top and bottom.” Head below for more details.

The 12-in-1 setup here can accommodate plenty of cooking options with a pre-heat time much faster than your main range. It features everything from baking and basic toasting action alongside built-in air frying and convection modes on the bottom half as well as a dedicated pizza option. There’s enough space for up to 6 pounds of wings and it ships with a series of included accessories (two sheet pans, a pair of wire racks, air fry basket, and the removable crumb tray).

We have added some notable deals to our home goods hub today including Ninja’s latest Pod & Grounds coffee maker with the built-in milk frother as well as Bella’s 9-quart dual-basket stainless steel air fryer at $100 off for today only. Just be sure to browse through for yourself for adiditional offers on electric toothbrushes, electric yard tools, and more.

Ninja DCT401 12-in-1 Double Oven features:

Creates two separate ovens. Access just the top for quick meals and snacks, or open the full door so you can cook 2 meals, 2 ways on the top and bottom. Two separate ovens prevents smells from crossing between ovens, so your flavors stay separate. Sync both independent ovens to cook 2 meals, 2 different ways that finish at the same time. Bake, broil, reheat, keep warm, bagel, and toast in the Top Rapid Oven. Air fry, convection bake, pizza, air roast, whole roast, and dehydrate in the Bottom Convection & Air Fry Oven.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!