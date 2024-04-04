lululemon refreshes its We Made Too Much section with new markdowns from $19 shipped

lululemon adds new markdowns to its We Made Too Much section with deals starting at just $19. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. During this sale you can find deals on pullovers, shorts, pants, t-shirts, accessories, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Cross Chill Jacket that was designed for running. It’s currently marked down to $139 and originally sold for $198. This jacket features a waterproof design as well as an attached hood, which is great for spring weather. Plus, it has a four-way stretch material that allows you to have full range of motion. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Metal Vent Tech Midweight Half Zip $59 (Orig. $118)
- Metal Vent Tech Polo Shirt $69 (Orig. $98)
- ABC Classic-Fit 5 Pocket Pant $69 (Orig. $128)
- Cross Chill Jacket $139 (Orig. $198)
- License to Train Short-Sleeve Shirt $54 (Orig. $78)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Extra Large Claw Clip $19 (Orig. $26)
- Court Rival High-Rise Skirt $39 (Orig. $88)
- Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt $39 (Orig. $78)
- Speed Up High-Rise Lined Short 4-inch $39 (Orig. $68)
- Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4-inch $29 (Orig. $68)
- …and even more deals…
