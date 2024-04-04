Anker’s Nano Power Bank is a perfect fit for iPhone 15 with USB-C at $19 (Reg. $30)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its new Nano USB-C Power Bank for $18.89 in several colors. Each one ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’d more normally pay $30, with today’s offer saving you 37%. It’s matching the all-time low for only the second time and is the best price in several months. Last fall I took a hands-on look at the new release, deeming it “my favorite portable iPhone 15 charger.” All this time later, and it’s still an essential in my everyday carry. I explore that a bit more below the fold.

This is one of Anker’s newest power banks, which takes a more streamlined approach by connecting right to your device. The compact design is just a little bigger than a lighter, and has a built-in USB-C connector that can fold out to plug into your iPhone 15. It has a 5,000mAh battery and refuels via USB-C, ensuring you have some extra juice with you in your everyday carry. I particularly love that you can also just plug the main USB-C connector right into a power source to recharge, too. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect.

The latest from Anker also hit the scene this week! At long last, the company finally began shipping the last of its new Qi2 accessories that were first revealed at CES 2024 back in January. Now, you can buy two different versions of its new 15W 3-in-1 Qi2 magnetic charging stations.

Anker Nano USB-C Power Bank features:

Experience high-speed charging with dual USB-C ports and advanced PowerIQ 3.0 technology, delivering an impressive 22.5W output. Say goodbye to cable tangles and protect your USB-C connector with a convenient foldable design for hassle-free charging. Enjoy the perfect blend of style and functionality, meticulously crafted to effortlessly fit into your pocket or purse.

