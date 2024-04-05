Amazon’s multi-platform wireless Luna controller hits one of its best prices ever at $30 (Refurb)

As part of its Prime Appreciation sale event, Woot is now offering one of the best prices ever on the Amazon Luna Controller. You can land a refurbished unit down at $29.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $70, this is $40 under the price of a new unit and the lowest price we can find. We rarely see this model drop below $50 in new condition and refurbs are currently selling for $50 directly from Amazon. For further comparison, this morning’s offer also comes in at $4 under our previous mention on a refurbished unit. Head below the fold for more details on Amazon’s multi-platform wireless gamepad.

For those unfamiliar, despite the naming scheme here, this controller is compatible with a whole lot more than just Amazon’s Luna gaming platform. It works on Windows, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices, among others – it can be used on “any Bluetooth-compatible device” or via USB on Windows or Mac. You can even press the mic button to ask Alexa to launch games on your Fire TV or Fire Tablet. Try “Alexa, play Team Sonic Racing on Luna.”

While we are talking controllers, scope out the new official Nocturnal Vapor Xbox Wireless Controller – pre-orders are now live. And for Switch gamers, dive into our coverage of CRKD’s next-gen Nitro Deck+ and the brand new half-demon anti-drift Hellboy Nitro Deck Switch gamepad as well.

Amazon Luna Controller features:

Designed for the best experience on Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service. Windows, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices. When playing on Luna, pause your game on one screen then pick up right where you left off on another. Connects directly to Amazon’s custom game servers using Cloud Direct technology for low-latency gameplay. Use Luna Controller as game controller on any Bluetooth-compatible device. Offset thumbsticks, easy-access bumpers, precise triggers, responsive action buttons, and a 4-way directional pad.

