‘Own the night’ with the new official Nocturnal Vapor Xbox Wireless Controller, pre-order now

Microsoft has now taken to the official Xbox Wire to reveal the new Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition Xbox Controller. Just after the debut of its S.P.E.C.I.A.L. edition Vault Boy Fallout Xbox Wireless Controllers, the limited South Park: Snow Day bundles, and the new misty Vapor gamepads before that, Xbox is now inspiring gamers to “own the night” with the new moody Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller. Now available for pre-order directly from Microsoft and at Amazon, you can get a closer look and more details down below.

Microsoft’s new Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller

This new custom gamepad, as the name suggests, is part of Microsoft’s latest Vapor series we featured back in January. At the time, the collection was limited to the Dream Vapor special edition (currently on sale from $70 down to $50 at Amazon) as well as a series of other starter designs on Xbox design Lab. but now Microsoft has decided to pull out the darker misty Nocturnal design and release it on its own outside of the Design Lab at $69.99.

It is said to be “inspired by nature at night” with a mixture of dark greens and blacks in the new swirly pattern the Vapor series is known for. It, once again, features a unique treatment on every controller, according to Microsoft – “this controller features a dynamic smoky design blending style seamlessly with performance.”

The contrast of dark and light green colors mix in a smokey pattern across “the top case and textured side grips, all while being accented by the surrounding parts” and joining the rubberized, green diamond-pattern grips on the back case.

And just like the rest of the massive collection of custom paint jobs we have featured, this is indeed your standard wireless Xbox controller otherwise, complete with 40 hours of battery life, Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology, a 3.5mm audio jack, and compatibility on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC, iOS, and Android devices.

The new Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller is now available for pre-order starting today directly from Microsoft and at Amazon.

