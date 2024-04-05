COSORI’s smart air fryer toaster oven with 12-in-1 functionality and 26-quart capacity now $140

Amazon is offering the COSORI Smart 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $139.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. Down from its $160 price tag, it has spent the majority of the last year riding its MSRP, with occasional discounts every handful of months. In 2023 we mainly saw the price drop to either $130 or $140, whereas prices have kept mostly above $140 since the new year began. Today’s deal comes in to remedy this fact, returning costs to the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $10 above the all-time low.

With this oven combo you’ll get the versatility of 12 cooking functions in one convenient device, allowing you to air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, warm, reheat, preheat, slow cook, toast, and handle cooking bagels and pizza. It has six different heating elements to achieve its wide array of capabilities, a 2-speed fan, and can reach up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It sports a 26-quart capacity that fits six slices of bread, a 12-inch pizza, or a 5-pound whole chicken, with two levels to allow for dual meals to be prepared together. You’ll also be able to monitor and control the oven’s settings via the VeSync app with a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network or go hands-free by connecting it to your Alexa or Google Assistant. Includes a wire rack, food tray, fry basket, and a recipe book. Head below for more.

For more ways to expand your kitchen arsenal, check out our recent coverage of the NutriChef Vertical Rotating Oven that is still at the lowest price we’ve tracked in a year. It can reach temperatures up to 464 degrees and has an adjustable time setting up to 60 minutes, giving you the freedom to cook a huge range of recipes – particularly kebobs, shawarma, and rotisserie. And if you’ve been preparing for grilling season, there’s plenty of deals to help like the ongoing discount for the Z GRILLS 2023 450E Pellet Grill and Smoker, or you can check out a collection of wood pellet grills that are on sale at Best Buy. And be sure to also check out the ongoing deals being offered by Walmart on the KingChii Pro 02 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Smoker and Grill that hit a new all-time low, with other models being offered at discounted rates in the same post as well.

COSORI Smart 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven features:

Cook Versatile: 12 functions for Air Fry, Bake, Toast, Roast, Broil, etc. It’s more than just a smart oven.

Fulfill Family Needs: Perfect for 6 slices of bread, a 12-inch pizza, or a 5lbs whole chicken to create an entire family meal in one 26QT oven. Make this Christmas unforgettable with a culinary creation that delights the whole family.

Cook In Minutes: 6 heat elements and a 2-speed fan, enjoy rapid heat circulation for evenly cooked food in less time.

Cook Smart: Stay inspired with recipes on the free VeSync app by connecting to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. You’ll be cooking like a pro in no time.

Stainless Steel: Crafted with stainless steel, it’s durable for the kitchen.

Helpful Accessories: Includes 1 oven rack, 1 food tray, 1 fry basket, 1 crumb tray, and a recipe book. Search B0B92TPHTV, B0B93CMST3, and B0B8ZNVRX3 for accessories.

EASY TO CLEAN: External removable crumb tray prevents the backflow of the soup from dirtying the bottom. The non-stick food tray is easy to clean

REQUIREMENTS: To access VeSync, a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network is required. The product can only be used with a voltage of AC 120V, 60Hz, which only applies to the US and Canada. The product is ETL Listed

