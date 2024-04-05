Garmin Instinct 2S Solar Smartwatch gets power from the sun at $235 (Reg. $400)

Amazon now offers the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar Smartwatch for $234.60 shipped. First and foremost, you’re looking at a new all-time low today. You’d more regularly pay $400, with today’s offer dropping to save you $165. That’s well below our previous $279 price tag – an offer that was the former all-time low. It’s only the second offer of the year, too. Detailed in our launch coverage, we break down how this smartwatch lets you skip the charger in favor of spending time outdoors below.

Garmin’s Instinct 2S Solar name is more than just a marketing ploy, as it actually does tap into the sun’s rays for power. Just a few hours of use outside in sunlight means that you can indefinitely extend the battery life of this smartwatch. Otherwise, you’re still looking at all of the other usual fitness tracker features like a 100-meter waterproof rating and overall rugged build with compass, GPS and a barometric altimeter. Not to mention, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, Pulse Ox stats, and respiration means that it tracks all the stats you could need, so you won’t even want to take it off.

You could also trade in the solar features in favor of just bringing home a far more capable smartwatch. The Garmin Forerunner 955 is one of the best options around for runners and hikers thanks to built-in maps, as well as an even more robust suite of sensors. It’s a great option if you need a fitness companion that is going to offer even more feedback on your workouts and overall health, especially now that it’s down to $400.

Garmin Instinct 2S Solar Smartwatch features:

Whatever you do, own it with Instinct® 2S Solar. This rugged GPS smartwatch is tough enough to keep up with you, unique enough to fit your style and small enough to fit your wrist. Plus, solar charging gives you unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode (assuming all-day wear with 3 hours per day outside in 50,000 lux conditions) so you can take on life’s unlimited possibilities.

