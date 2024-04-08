Best Buy has ASUS’ Extreme 120Hz 7-inch ROG Ally open-box handhelds at $486 (Reg. $699)

While Best Buy is once again offering the same $100 price drop on the more sought-after, higher-end Z1 Extreme ASUS ROG Ally Gaming Handheld, we are also tracking the best open-box price yet. Best Buy’s “Excellent Condition” open-box listing is now sitting at $485.99 shipped. Click the open-box option under the standard new price on the listing page and opt for the “Excellent Condition” unit. That’s $18 under our previous Best Buy open-box listing and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is also $15 under the regular price on the less powerful variant and $213 below the regular $699 list on the Z1 Extreme. More details await below.

The ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld – a direct competitor to the Lenovo Windows 11 Legion Go and new MSI Claw – is also one of the more affordable of the bunch. Most folks feel the more pricey Z1 Extreme variant is the way to go here, and now’s you can land one at well below the $699 list. It delivers a 7-inch 120Hz, 1080p display backed by Dolby Atmos audio, 512GB of SSD storage space, 16GB of LPDDR5 6400 RAM, and AMD RDNA3 architecture-based graphics. The AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor-equipped handheld is designed to support titles on Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and other cloud platforms alongside “dual fans, dust filters, and heat pipes that work in harmony to sustain peak performance while keeping fan noise low.” Get even more details in our launch coverage.

And here’s some details on the Best Buy open-box “Excellent Condition” units:

What you’ll get: A Geek Squad-verified product that looks and works like new, restored to factory settings. Plus, all original parts and accessories. What might be missing: Original packaging, owner’s manual, and manufacturer registration.

ASUS ROG Ally features:

Play your way with the ROG Ally gaming handheld. Access any game that runs on Windows across all game platforms, including Steam, GOG, Xbox Game Pass, cloud gaming services, Android apps and more. Play anywhere, anytime, using handheld mode or by connecting the Ally to a TV and linking multiple controllers to play with friends.

