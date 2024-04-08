PUMA Private Sale takes up to 60% off thousands of styles: Shoes, apparel, more

The PUMA Private Sale takes up to 60% off thousands of styles including running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $60 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Softride Enzo Evo Better Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $36 and originally sold for $75. This style features extreme cushioning for all-day comfort. These shoes are lightweight, breathable, and flexible at the base for a natural stride. It’s a great option for running, training sessions, walking, and more. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

