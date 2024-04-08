PUMA Private Sale takes up to 60% off thousands of styles: Shoes, apparel, more

Ali Smith -
Fashionpuma
60% off from $12
a pair of blue shoes

The PUMA Private Sale takes up to 60% off thousands of styles including running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $60 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Softride Enzo Evo Better Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $36 and originally sold for $75. This style features extreme cushioning for all-day comfort. These shoes are lightweight, breathable, and flexible at the base for a natural stride. It’s a great option for running, training sessions, walking, and more. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

puma

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Android game and app deals: Don’t Starve titles, ...
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8+ sees $350 clearance disc...
We love Anker’s PowerCore 24K power bank, now it̵...
Kensington’s dual-monitor Thunderbolt 4 Hub is Ma...
Pit Boss 440 Deluxe wood pellet grill offers 518-square...
Best Buy has ASUS’ Extreme 120Hz 7-inch ROG Ally ...
Save $170 on Shark’s AI Ultra robot vacuum and mop in...
Popular anti-stick drift CRKD Switch LE Nitro Deck cont...
Load more...
Show More Comments