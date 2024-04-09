CORSAIR HS80 MAX wireless multiplatform gaming headset falls to $140 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR HS80 MAX Wireless Multiplatform Gaming Headset for $139.99 shipped. Down from $180, this headset has already seen six previous discounts since the new year began, with the first four being repeat discounts to the same $150 rate. Last month we saw it fall to its $135 low in the first week of March before steadily rising back to its MSRP over the rest of the month. Today’s deal comes in as a 22% markdown off the going rate that lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

This gaming headset merges iconic CORSAIR design with superb audio quality, “industry-leading” wireless technology, and durable build quality so that you can truly live inside the game. You’ll receive low-latency wireless connection that supports 24bit/96kHz sound on your PC, Mac, PS5, and PS4, with Bluetooth connectivity available as well for mobile platforms. It utilizes Slipstream Wireless and immersive Dolby Atmos so you hear every sound cue, allowing you to react faster and more accurately navigate the game with up to 50 feet of wireless range via the included USB dongle and up to 65 hours of battery life over 2.4GHz wireless or up to 130 hours over Bluetooth. It also sports memory foam earpads with a breathable cloth fabric and a stress-free floating headband for long gaming sessions, and also has a “broadcast-grade” omni-directional microphone with a flip-up mute function.

If you’re looking to upgrade your ambient lighting around your battlestation, check out the ongoing discount for the Eve HomeKit-enabled LED Light Strip. It produces up to 1,800 lumens of brightness and features full-spectrum white alongside RGB color combinations. It supports Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem and even allows for HomeKit Adaptive Lighting to automatically adjust color temperatures throughout the day. And for all your battlestation’s power needs, be sure to learn about Baseus’ 10-in-1 35W Desktop Charging Station that is still sitting at its all-time low and has six AC ports, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports – all of them covered by its wide array of protection designs. You can also head over to our PC Gaming hub to stay up-to-date on the very best deals for gaming equipment and accessories.

CORSAIR HS80 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Low-Latency 2.4Ghz Wireless Plus Bluetooth: Enjoy low-latency 2.4Ghz wireless audio with an amazing range of up to 50ft and high-fidelity 24bit/96kHz sound – double that of typical gaming headsets – plus Bluetooth connectivity.

Multiplatform compatibility for PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, and Mobile: Use the same headset for PC, Mac, or PlayStation, or connect via Bluetooth to mobile devices and more.

Long-Lasting Battery Life: Enjoy up to 65 hours of battery life over 2.4GHz wireless or up to 130 hours with Bluetooth. (With RGB off. Up to 24 hours over 2.4GHz with RGB on.)

Hours of Long-Lasting Plush Comfort: Memory foam ear pads with breathable cloth fabric and stress-free floating headband design deliver incredible comfort and are reinforced with lightweight aluminum to endure years of competitive gaming.

Package Contents: CORSAIR HS80 MAX WIRELESS Headset – Steel Gray | Wireless USB Receiver | USB Charging Cable, 1.8m | Safety Leaflet | Warranty card | CA-9011295-NA

