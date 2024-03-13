Baseus 10-port 35W desktop charging station returns to $40 low, more options from $50

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is offering its 10-in-1 35W Desktop Charging Station for $39.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Down from a $50 price tag, it went through the first half of 2023 at a higher $70 list price, dropping down to $60 in September and again to $50 in November. Since Black Friday it has been sitting at this new list price with occasional repeating discounts to the same $40 low. Today’s deal comes in to repeat the trend as a $10 markdown ($30 off its original MSRP), returning costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

This charger upgrades your more standard USB chargers by adding plenty of AC outlets all around its rectangular frame while also increasing the number of USB ports as well. It has a fast-charging 35W output total for each of its 10 ports: six ACs, two USB-As, and two USB-Cs – all of them covered by its wide array of protection designs, including surge and lightning protection as well as an auto-shutdown feature to protect your connected devices when any short circuit is detected. It even features a digital display that lets you monitor each port’s charging status in real-time.

You’ll also find two larger models of this charger on sale as well. The first is a 6-in-1 65W model going for $50, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon. It has a 65W maximum output and can cover six devices at once with its three AC outlets, one USB-C port, one USB-A port, and a built-in retractable Type-C cable. The second alternative is a 7-in-1 100W model for $68, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. It offers a 100W maximum output and can cover seven devices with its three AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports.

If you’re looking for something larger that can be taken along on travels, camping trips, or even off-grid – check out the R1500 Portable Power Station that just hit a new all-time low. It has a 1,152Wh capacity, provides an 1,800W output, and features 11 outputs to cover whatever devices or appliances you’ll be needing: four AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two wireless chargers on top, and a car port.

Baseus 10-in-1 35W Desktop Charging Station features:

【10-in-1 Charging Station】: This charging station is in a 6AC + 2USB-A + 2USB-C configuration, an excellent power supply and charger for laptops, tablets, cellphones, and other electrical appliances.

【Intelligent Digital Display】: The digital display on this USB C charger lets you monitor different charging information so you can see your charging status in real time.

【1200J Surge & Lightning Protection】: This power strip has a surge protector that comes with a 1200J surge and lightning protection and 9 additional safety protections.

【0.1s Overload Auto-Shutdown】: This laptop charger has a 0.1s shortcircuit auto-shutdown when a short circuit is detected, cutting down power to protect your device.

【35W Ultra-Fast Charging】: This portable charger DC ports have a maximum output of 35W and provide fast charging for tablets and other smart devices; get your ApplePad from 0-36% in 30 minutes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!