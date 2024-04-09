OWC’s pro-grade 11-port Thunderbolt Go Dock with integrated power back down to $285 (Reg. $350)

Update: The deal below is now live once again.

The official OWC Amazon storefront is now offering its 11-port Thunderbolt Go Dock down at $284.99 shipped. This model carries a regular price of $350 directly from OWC where it is currently on sale for $300. Now within less than $10 of the Amazon all-time low, today’s deal is another $16 below that for folks looking to go with a high-end pro-grade docking solution. It was unveiled at CES last year and, as detailed in our launch coverage and hands-on review, is built like a tank. This model is also marketed as one of the only options out there with a built-in power supply – you won’t have to deal with one of those giant power bricks here, just a regular plug. Loaded with 11-ports and 8K video resolutions for future proofing your setup, you’ll find all of the details in our review feature and down below.

The Thunderbolt Go Dock is easily one of the better-made Thunderbolt docks I have ever tested out – it features a rock-solid metal build alongside being the “first full-featured” 11-port 8K Thunderbolt dock with an integrated power supply. It adds three Thunderbolt 4 ports to your setup alongside three USB-A jacks, a USB-C connection, the SD card reader, Ethernet, and HDMI with 90W power passthrough as well (more details on the up to 8K video resolution support can be found here).

Now, if a more modest USB-C hub is more than enough for your needs, scope out this 7-in-1 Baseus model at just $16 Prime shipped to save a ton – just don’t expect the same level of quality here obviously.

You’ll also want to check out the deal we have on Satechi’s 7-in-1 Pro Slim USB-C Adapter that plugs right into your M3 MacBook Air at $68.

OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock features:

Add all the external storage, multiple displays, and accessories you need with (3) Thunderbolt 4 ports, (3) USB-A ports, and (1) USB-C port; One dock that works with all your Thunderbolt and USB-C devices Go Easier: Built-in power supply eliminates heavy power brick hassle while enabling more workflows vs bus-powered docks; Go Everywhere:Enjoy mobile connectivity with a rugged, solid aluminum heat-dissipating fanless design. Go Faster: Enhance network-based workflows and transfer files up to 2.5x faster than standard 1GbE. Go Energized: Keep your notebook travel ready with up to 90W charging power; Go Manage: Rest assured you can keep your devices managed with Go Dock’s MDM compatibility. 2 Year OWC Limited Warranty.

