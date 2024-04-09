Roborock’s Q5+ robot vacuum with 2.5L self-empty dock hits $400 in spring cleaning sale

The official Roborock Amazon storefront has launched a spring cleaning sale that is taking up to 45% off a selection of robot vacuums and mops. A notable deal among the bunch is the Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock for $399.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $200 off coupon. Normally fetching $700, this model has already seen four previous discounts in the new year, with three of them repeating to the same former $400 low, and the most recent brought costs down further to the new $380 low during last month’s Big Spring sale. Today’s deal comes in as a familiar 43% markdown off the going rate that lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

Offering a 180 minute runtime with 2,700Pa of suction, this robot vacuum is equipped with LiDAR navigation, allowing it to build up to four 3D maps of your home so that it can not only keep track of where its been, but also plan out the most efficient routes to where it is going. Its multi-directional rubber brush sits lower to the ground for a more thorough cleaning job and resists tangling up in heaps of hair – whether human or pet. It can be completely controlled and have its settings adjusted via the smart app, Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant. It also comes with a self-empty station that not only acts as a recharging base, but doubles as a 2.5L dustbin that the robot will empty itself into after cleaning, holding up to seven weeks of dirt and debris before you’ll need to get hands-on at all.

More notable Roborock discounts:

For more options, check out the ongoing deals for a collection of Dyson vacuum cleaners led by the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner that has returned to its all-time low. It is equipped with both the radial root cyclone technology that made Dyson a household name, as well as the company’s ball design for effortless maneuverability around your home with a simple turn of the wrist – and an array of other features. If you have pets who tend to have accidents around your carpeted home, Bissell’s Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner and Auto Detailer is still sitting at a new all-time low as well. It was designed to clean up after your fur babies – able to handle mud, urine, excrement, and more from your carpets and upholstery. It combines powerful suction with a 48-ounce tank so you can flush the area with fresh water before scrubbing and sucking the mess away. You’ll also find the bigger 96-ounce Little Green Pro model discounted as well.

Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock features:

7-Weeks of Hands-Free Cleaning: The Self-Empty Dock automatically empties the Q5’s dustbin after each cleanup, so you don’t have to do it manually or frequently. Its 2.5L dust bag can hold up to 7 weeks of dirt.

Clean Smarter with PreciSense LiDAR Navigation: Extremely accurate LiDAR navigation creates precise maps that can even be viewed in 3D. You can also add furniture and floor materials to recreate your home virtually.

Clean Harder with Powerful 2700 Pa Suction: With an incredible maximum suction power of 2700 Pa, the Q5 easily lifts debris and pet hair from floors and drags it out from deep inside carpets.

Clean Better with the Multi-Plane Floating Main Brush: A multi-plane floating brush keeps the brush closer to the ground for deeper cleaning, even on uneven surfaces. It is strongly resistant to hair tangles and perfect for homes with pets.

Keeps Going for Longer: Powered by high-capacity battery and a 470 ml dustbin, you get long lasting cleaning that can easily tackle most homes in one clean.

