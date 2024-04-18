lululemon drops specials from $9: T-shirts, shorts, pullovers, and more + free shipping

lululemon offers its new markdowns up to 50% off including t-shirts, shorts, pullovers, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. With golf season officially starting in most places, the Half-Zip Windbreaker is a must-have for just under $100. It’s regularly priced at $148 and you can choose from several color options. The material is water-repellant, features UV protection, and has stretch to give you a full golf swing. Plus, the oversized fit allows for complete range of motion as well. Find even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

