New Amazon low knocks $150 off Razer’s Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet down at $250

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the Razer Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet at $249.99 shipped. This model debuted late last year at $400 and is now seeing a sizable 38% price drop. This $150 in savings is the best we have tracked yet on Amazon, coming in at $50 under our previous mention to deliver a new all-time low there. Razer’s Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet features a 6.8-inch FHD Plus (2,400 x 1,080) OLED screen to provide an on-the-go solution for Android, PC, Xbox, and other cloud gaming services that doesn’t require your handset like the brand’s more affordable Kishi mobile phone controllers. Head below for more details.

Joining the 144Hz OLED display, the Razer Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet is powered by a Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 processor with an active-cooled gaming chipset. Joining Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, microswitch buttons, analog triggers, programmable macros, and Razer HyperSense haptics, it also features direct access to the Razer Nexus dashboard for Android gaming – “launch games, explore recommendations, capture gameplay pictures and videos, or livestream gaming to the world” – but also works with Xbox Cloud Gaming and services of that nature:

Whether playing love Halo, Fortnite, Diablo, or Roblox, Razer Edge provides access to a killer game library. Play games from Google Play, or stream PC and Xbox games from home or the Cloud

Get a more detailed look at the feature set in our launch coverage right here.

And while we are talking Razer, scope out our recent hands-on review of the new Kishi Ultra USB-C controller grip for iPhone 15 and iPad mini 6 as well as the brand’s new Firefly V2 Pro – the “world’s first fully illuminated LED backlit gaming mouse mat.”

Razer Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet features:

The Razer Edge is custom-built to be the ultimate Android gaming handheld. The exclusive Snapdragon G3x provides unbeatable performance, the 144Hz AMOLED display offers incredible clarity at high speeds, and Kishi V2 Pro is a console quality controller for compatible Android games and Xbox Game Pass.

